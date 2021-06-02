Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Announces $0.01 Semi-annual Dividend

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Silvercorp Metals has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.