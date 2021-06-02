VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st.

