Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Stock Holdings Increased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

