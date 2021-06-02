Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

