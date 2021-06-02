Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 374.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $57,647,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $222.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.28. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.