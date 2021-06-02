Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $236.82 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $163.99 and a 12 month high of $238.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

