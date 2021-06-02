Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 7,913 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 46.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,786 shares of company stock worth $5,813,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.