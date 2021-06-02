Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 21,156 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,156 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 1.61% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000.

Shares of RFEM stock opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $78.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.61.

