Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 4,148 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 372.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.

COUP stock opened at $234.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.03 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $204.38 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

