LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $12.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

