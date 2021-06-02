LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.
LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $12.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
