Furucombo Trading Down 23.8% Over Last Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $502,288.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00065305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00278618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00187337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.11 or 0.01073218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,280.41 or 1.00248078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

