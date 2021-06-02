Linear Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.36 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Linear has a total market capitalization of $160.10 million and $19.36 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,711,048 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

