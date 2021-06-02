Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $461,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,949 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Fluor by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fluor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

