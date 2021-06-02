Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 241 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 52.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 58,768 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 698.4% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 14,228 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.04.

FedEx stock opened at $310.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

