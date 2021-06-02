Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,097,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 178,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC stock opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $62.54.

