Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 534,194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 418,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after acquiring an additional 264,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.67. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

