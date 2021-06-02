Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 73,004 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,636,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,325.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.12.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

