Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 44 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chemed were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $489.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $476.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 7.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

