American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Holdings Increased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFG opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.95. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $136.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $14.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,335 shares of company stock worth $26,241,626. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

