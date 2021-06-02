Xponance Inc. Has $995,000 Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Y opened at $704.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $680.66. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $460.58 and a twelve month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.