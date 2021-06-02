HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 496 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Fortive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Fortive by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

