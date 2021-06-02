HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.30 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,183 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.27 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.36. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,841. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

