Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.67 EPS

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67), Briefing.com reports. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.06. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGC. Cormark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.61.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.