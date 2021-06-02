PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 114.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after buying an additional 262,399 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 955.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 133,147 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,666,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after buying an additional 124,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

