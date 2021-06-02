Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 6,374 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 374.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,582 shares of company stock valued at $26,945,634 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $139.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

