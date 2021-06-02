SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.56. SL Green Realty posted earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $82.35 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.