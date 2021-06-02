Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.090-4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.970-0.990 EPS.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.69.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104 over the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

