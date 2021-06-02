Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 23,725 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares during the period. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $215,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,135,000 after buying an additional 2,753,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,728,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at $58,430,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,306,723 shares of company stock worth $138,644,584 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

