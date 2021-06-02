The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $924,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,991.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,345,953 shares of company stock valued at $94,054,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

