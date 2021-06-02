Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.56.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.20. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $196.10 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 145.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total transaction of $2,312,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,236,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,133 shares of company stock valued at $93,321,676 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

