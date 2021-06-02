Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of VRNT opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $597,163.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $5,313,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $3,485,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 201.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 312,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 208,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 8,137.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 129,629 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

