NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Position Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,925 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after buying an additional 2,888,473 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after buying an additional 7,290,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,364,000 after buying an additional 5,726,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.