Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,448,000 after buying an additional 81,631 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of PRLB opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $286.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.71.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRLB. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.