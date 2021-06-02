Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.41 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $10.41 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.55 or 0.00012254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,161.31 or 1.00023465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00085680 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001098 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.