Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $57,000 Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 72,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.30, for a total value of $14,386,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 503,428 shares of company stock valued at $93,716,795. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $152.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.21. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

