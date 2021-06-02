The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

