Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2,434.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 214,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 422,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,716.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,158 shares of company stock worth $5,754,601. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

