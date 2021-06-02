ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Tops $1.22 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $2,397.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,161.31 or 1.00023465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00085680 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001098 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

