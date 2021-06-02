AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

