First Financial Northwest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend payment by 48.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Financial Northwest has a payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $141.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.56.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Northwest stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of First Financial Northwest worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFNW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.