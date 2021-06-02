Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 946.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter.

UNG opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $14.58.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

