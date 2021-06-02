Brokerages Anticipate Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 39,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 163,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

