United Fire Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

United Fire Group has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 113.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $769.17 million, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.74.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

