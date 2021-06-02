Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $158,000 Stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,250 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ur-Energy worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 187.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,745,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 2,444,098 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 210,202 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,036,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ur-Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $154,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,086 shares in the company, valued at $378,834.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Cash sold 181,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $246,304.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 487,224 shares of company stock valued at $636,300 over the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URG opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $297.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

