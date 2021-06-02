EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Short Interest Update

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the April 29th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. EHang has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $129.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -118.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 48.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the first quarter worth $68,524,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the first quarter worth $8,112,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EHang by 574.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 99,987 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth $2,284,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in EHang during the first quarter worth $1,859,000. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.