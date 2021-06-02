Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 522,400 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 29th total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $408.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

