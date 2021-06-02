Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ayro Call Options (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 19,771 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,583% compared to the typical daily volume of 737 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ayro by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 211,175 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ayro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ayro by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 318,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 139,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ayro by 423.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 152,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ayro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYRO stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.98. Ayro has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 650.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

