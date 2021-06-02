Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MBUMY opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Mabuchi Motor has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

About Mabuchi Motor

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brush motors. The company sells its products in Japan, North and Latin America, Europe, China, and the Asia Pacific.

