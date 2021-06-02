World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $142.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.59. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $90.12 and a twelve month high of $145.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,468 shares of company stock worth $13,939,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

