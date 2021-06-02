Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,589,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,503,000 after buying an additional 331,940 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,680,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,062,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,561,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $248.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.45. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $140.67 and a one year high of $258.59.

